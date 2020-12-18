Phoenix starts season at home against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks for the season opener.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall and 17-22 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 7.7 steals, 4.0 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas went 43-32 overall and 27-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 24.7 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).