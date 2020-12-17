ASU to begin construction of multi-purpose arena in January

Arizona State University plans next month to start construction of a multi-purpose arena that will be the home venue for several Sun Devils sports teams and also be available for concerts, conferences and youth competitions.

The Athletics Department said Wednesday the facility to be located south of Rio Salado Parkway and east of Packard Drive on the Tempe campus will be home for the men's ice hockey, wrestling and women's gymnastics.

Completion is scheduled for December 2022, azfamily.com reported.

The 5,000-seat facility will have 20 luxury suites, two group sites and a large club lounge. There will be a a social deck on the east side of the 300-level and a 942-seat student section on the west side.

The arena will a locker room for ASU athletes and eight additional locker rooms for use by visiting teams, youth programs, ASU club programs, and live events.

“This venue will not only provide an elite student-athlete experience, but will be an asset to our community,” Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson said in a statement.