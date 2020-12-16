EKU goes up against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg vs. Eastern Kentucky (5-2)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be taking on the Pioneers of NAIA member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. Eastern Kentucky lost 75-62 to Morehead State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Tre King has averaged 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and three steals this year for Eastern Kentucky. Complementing King is Wendell Green Jr., who is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 assists and two steals per game.TERRIFIC TRE: King has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last five games. He's also made 68.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 1-10 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Colonels put up 66 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

