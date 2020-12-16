North Alabama faces Crowley’s Ridge College

Crowley's Ridge College vs. North Alabama (2-2)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions are set to battle the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge College. North Alabama lost 87-52 to Indiana in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Mervin James has averaged 15 points and five rebounds this year for North Alabama. Emanuel Littles is also a key contributor, with 9.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MERVIN: James has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He's also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Lions offense put up 65.9 points per contest across those 11 contests.

___

