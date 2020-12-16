SportsBeat KC: No bowl for Wildcats, but K-State basketball is on an uptick

K-State’s Mike McGuirl The Associated Press

Kansas State’s men’s basketball season seemed to bottom out a week ago with a loss to Division II Fort Hays State. Since then the Wildcats have won twice, including Tuesday’s victory at Iowa State in the Big 12 opener.

What’s changed? A players only meeting and a lineup shift seems to have done the trick. Beat writer Kellis Robinett has the update.

Missouri hoops is soaring. The Tigers are coming off their biggest victory in years, a triumph over sixth-ranked Illinois and have jumped into the top 25. Souichi Terada tells us what’s in store for Mizzou on the court and previews Saturday’s season football finale against Mississippi State.

Plus, it’s signing date. How do incoming classes at Missouri and Kansas State rank?

All this plus bowl updates — there was news at Kansas State on Wednesday — on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, with Blair Kerkhoff.

