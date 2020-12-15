Vandy faces Richmond

Richmond (4-1) vs. Vanderbilt (2-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Richmond in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Sunday. Vanderbilt beat Mississippi Valley State by 43 points at home, while Richmond came up short in an 87-71 game at West Virginia.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Scotty Pippen Jr., Dylan Disu and Maxwell Evans have collectively accounted for 48 percent of Vanderbilt's scoring this season. For Richmond, Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis have combined to account for 69 percent of all Richmond scoring.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gilyard has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. Gilyard has accounted for 12 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.5 percent this year. That rate is ranked ninth in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Richmond stands at just 20.8 percent (ranked 281st).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25