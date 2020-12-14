FAMU hopes to end skid vs Austin Peay

Florida A&M (0-4) vs. Austin Peay (3-2)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Austin Peay. Florida A&M is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Austin Peay lost 87-57 to Murray State on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has benefited heavily from its seniors. MJ Randolph, Kamron Reaves, Bryce Moragne and DJ Jones have combined to account for 63 percent of all Rattlers points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Randolph has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. Randolph has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Florida A&M has scored 62.8 points per game and allowed 80.5 over its four-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rattlers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Governors. Austin Peay has 40 assists on 90 field goals (44.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida A&M has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is ranked first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent. The Governors have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game.

