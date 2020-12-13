Ole Miss looks to sweep UNCW

UNC Wilmington (3-3) vs. Mississippi (2-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi goes for the season sweep over UNC Wilmington after winning the previous matchup in Oxford. The teams last met on Dec. 12, when the Rebels shot 51.7 percent from the field while holding UNC Wilmington to just 41.2 percent en route to a 20-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Devontae Shuler, Romello White and Khadim Sy have collectively scored 52 percent of Mississippi's points this season. For UNC Wilmington, Jaylen Sims, Mike Okauru and Ty Gadsden have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's total scoring.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 51.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.7 percent this year. That figure is the 26th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for UNC Wilmington stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 217th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25