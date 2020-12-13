Radford looks to extend streak vs Longwood

Longwood (1-3, 0-0) vs. Radford (1-4, 0-0)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Longwood. In its last eight wins against the Lancers, Radford has won by an average of 11 points. Longwood's last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, a 92-81 victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Longwood has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Justin Hill, Juan Munoz, Christian Wilson and Jesper Granlund have combined to account for 64 percent of all Lancers points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hill has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Longwood field goals over the last three games. Hill has accounted for 15 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lancers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Highlanders. Radford has an assist on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) across its previous three games while Longwood has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford is rated second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.5 percent. The Highlanders have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

