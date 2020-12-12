Sports
Crutcher, Watson lift Dayton past Mississippi St. in 2OT
Jalen Crutcher scored 23 points, making four of six free throws in the last 15 seconds but wasn't alone in claiming his nickname of Jalen Clutch-er as Dayton rallied to edge Mississippi State 85-82 in double overtime on Saturday in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.
Ibi Watson added 21 points and dropped clutch 3-pointers throughout both overtime periods, also making 8 of 9 from the foul line with five assists. A pair of Watson 3s tied the game at 78 and then gave Dayton (3-1) an 81-78 lead it never surrendered.
The game was a battle throughout with 19 lead changes and a dozen ties. Dayton finished the final OT 3-for-3 from the floor and 6-of-9 from the line. Mississippi State (3-3) didn't get to the line at all in the final five minutes.
D.J. Stewart Jr. led the Bulldogs with a career-high 32 points, Iverson Molinar added 20 and Tolu Smith 13. Molinar dished seven assists.
Molinar went coast-to-coast for a jump shot that forced the first overtime at 64-all, and Dayton freshman R.J. Blakeney hit a 3-pointer, his first points and just his second shot of the game, to force the second OT at 72-all.
There were no fans in the 21,000-seat State Farm Arena, home to the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA. It was the first time Dayton has defeated Mississippi State in four meetings.
