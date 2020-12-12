Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Troy squares off against Central Baptist

The Associated Press

TROY, Ala.

Central Baptist vs. Troy (2-3)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking on the Mustangs of NAIA member Central Baptist. Troy is coming off a 62-57 win over North Alabama in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Troy's Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Nick Stampley have combined to account for 52 percent of all Trojans scoring this season.ROCK-SOLID ROBINSON: Kelvin Robinson has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 2-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Trojans offense put up 66 points per contest across those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

N. Dakota, NDSU meet in conference play

December 12, 2020 5:46 AM

Celebrities

San Jose St. plays Cal Poly

December 12, 2020 5:46 AM

Celebrities

SD, SD State meet in conference play

December 12, 2020 5:46 AM

Sports

Seattle takes on Northwest University

December 12, 2020 5:46 AM

Sports

California Baptist goes up against Fresno Pacific

December 12, 2020 5:46 AM

Sports

W. Michigan hosts Milwaukee

December 12, 2020 5:46 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service