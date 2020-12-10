Arizona puts streak on line vs UTEP

UTEP (2-1) vs. Arizona (4-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on UTEP. UTEP fell 73-61 at Saint Mary's on Tuesday. Arizona is coming off an 85-60 home win against Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Arizona's Jemarl Baker Jr., Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry have combined to account for 40 percent of all Wildcats scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Souley Boum has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last three games. Boum has accounted for 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Arizona has scored 81.3 points per game and allowed 58.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Arizona defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.8 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. UTEP has allowed opponents to shoot 46.3 percent through three games (ranking the Miners 250th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25