Mark Smith scores 17, Missouri gets past Liberty 69-60

Liberty's Chris Parker, right, tries to drive past Missouri's Mark Smith, center, and Mitchell Smith during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 69-60.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Mark Smith scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime, Dru Smith added 14 points and Missouri turned back Liberty 69-60 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Pinson added 12 points for the Tigers (4-0), who trailed at halftime for the first time this season.

Blake Preston scored 12 points for the Flames (4-3), who led 32-28 at the half.

A pair of 8-0 runs had Liberty up 16-8 midway through the first half as both teams struggled to find the range. Liberty shot 41% and Missouri shot 43% but was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range. The Flames had five 3s.

Dru Smith opened the second half with a three-point play and Mark Smith made a free throw and a 3-pointer. Missouri couldn't put the Flames away until a Jeremiah Tilmon dunk, Mark Smith triple and Pinson layup stretched a six-point lead to 63-50 with 3:24 to go.

Mizzou shot 57% in the second half while Liberty went 2 of 13 behind the arc and shot 30%.