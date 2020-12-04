SportsBeat KC: Mizzou, K-State with a big football weekend ... and then some questions

Souichi Terada talks about Mizzou’s former coach Barry Odom on today’s podcast. AP

It’s the kind of football weekend that would typically attract big crowds to Missouri and Kansas State, but full stadiums are out for 2020.

The Tigers play host to Arkansas and their former coach, Barry Odom, now the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator; the Wildcats entertain Texas and are bidding to finish .500.

Beat writers Souichi Terada and Kellis Robinett break down the games on this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast, with host Blair Kerkhoff. We also take a look at what lies beyond this weekend for both programs, including some bowl talk. Then we chat basketball, with Mizzou coming off an impressive victory over Oregon and Kansas State collecting its first win over the KC Roos.

