UAB hosts Kennesaw St.

Kennesaw State (2-0) vs. UAB (2-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and UAB both look to put winning streaks together . Kennesaw State blew out Toccoa Falls by 62 in its last outing. UAB is coming off an 84-59 win over Southeastern Louisiana in its most recent game.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Kennesaw State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Spencer Rodgers, Chris Youngblood, Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Owls scoring this season.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 66.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STIFLING STATE: Kennesaw State has held opposing teams to 42 points per game this year, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25