Garcia scores 16 to lead Marquette past E. Illinois 75-50

Dawson Garcia registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Marquette routed Eastern Illinois 75-50 on Friday night.

Koby McEwen had 14 points for Marquette (2-0). D.J. Carton added 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Lewis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Josiah Wallace had 15 points for the Panthers (0-2). Mack Smith added 12 points. Kashawn Charles had 10 points.

