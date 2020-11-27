Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Flowers leads South Alabama past Mobile 95-75

The Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala.

Michael Flowers scored 25 points and John Pettway had 22 points and eight rebounds as South Alabama beat Mobile 95-75 on Friday night.

Tyreke Locure had 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals for South Alabama (2-0). Kayo Goncalves added 10 points.

Trenton Short had 26 points for the Rams. RJ Kelly added 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service