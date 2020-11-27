Wichita Eagle Logo
Johnson leads San Diego St. over UC Irvine 77-58

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Keshad Johnson came off the bench to tally 14 points to carry San Diego State to a 77-58 win over UC Irvine on Friday.

Matt Mitchell had 11 points for San Diego State (2-0). Aguek Arop added seven rebounds.

Jordan Schakel scored only 3 points despite coming into the contest as the Aztecs’ second leading scorer at 15.0 points per game. He shot 20% from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Brad Greene had 11 points and three assists for the Anteaters (0-2). Dawson Baker added 10 points. Collin Welp had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

