Memphis faces WKU in Sioux Falls

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Memphis (1-0) vs. Western Kentucky (1-0)

, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Western Kentucky are set to face off in a postseason game in Sioux Falls. Western Kentucky earned a 93-87 win over Northern Iowa in its most recent game, while Memphis won 73-56 against Saint Mary's in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Memphis went 11-2 against schools outside its conference, while Western Kentucky went 6-5 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

