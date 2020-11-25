Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Coleman II leads CS Northridge over Westmont 97-79

The Associated Press

Lance Coleman II scored a career-high 22 points, freshman Alex Merkviladze added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Cal State Northridge defeated NAIA Westmont 97-79 in the season opening game on Wednesday.

TJ Starks had 11 points for Cal State Northridge and Ron Artest III snared 10 rebounds.

Abram Carrasco had 28 points and six assists for the Warriors. Jared Brown added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service