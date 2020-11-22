Sports
The Citadel begins season against Piedmont
Piedmont vs. The Citadel (0-0)
McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The The Citadel Bulldogs will be taking on the Lions of Division III Piedmont. The Citadel went 6-24 last year and finished 10th in the SoCon.
A YEAR AGO: The Citadel scored 129 and came away with a 46-point win over Piedmont when these two teams met last year.
DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 3-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs put up 76.3 points per matchup across those eight games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments