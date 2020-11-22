Wichita Eagle Logo
Lipscomb opens campaign against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Campbellsville-Harrodsburg vs. Lipscomb (0-0)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lipscomb Bisons are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA member Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. Lipscomb went 16-16 last year and finished third in the Atlantic Sun.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Bisons put up 66.5 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

November 22, 2020 5:16 PM
