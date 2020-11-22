Mateta hat trick gives Mainz 1st Bundesliga win of season

Mainz's Jean-Philippe Mateta, right, celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FSV Mainz 05 in Freiburg, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. AP

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat trick Sunday to lead Mainz to its first Bundesliga win of the season with a 3-1 victory at Freiburg.

The French striker got the visitors off to a flying start in the second minute, grabbed his second goal in the 34th, and his third in the 40th, as Freiburg endured a first half to forget against what was the league’s bottom team.

Freiburg captain Nils Petersen pulled one back in the 63rd but Mainz held on for its first win under new coach Jan-Moritz Lichte at the sixth attempt.

Mainz’s win leaves Schalke bottom after the eighth round.

Winless Cologne plays Union Berlin later Sunday.