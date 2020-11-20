Leal, Mukhtar, McCarty score; Nashville wins playoff debut

Nashville SC players celebrate a goal against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

Randall Leal and Hany Mukhtar scored 10 minutes apart in the first half and Nashville beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Friday night in an all-expansion play-in round game.

Nashville advanced to face Toronto FC, last year's runner-up, on Tuesday night in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Leal scored the club's first playoff goal in the 14th minute with a shot from distance. Mukhtar sent Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy diving the wrong way on a penalty kick in the 24th.

Dax McCarty, who played in his 24 MLS playoff games, made it 3-0 in the 57th by dribbling it from midfield to the top of the 18-yard box and curling a shot inside the post. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made three saves.

There was an announced crowd of 3,240 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.