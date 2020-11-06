Tigers hire Michigan’s Chris Fetter as pitching coach

The Detroit Tigers hired Chris Fetter as pitching coach.

The Tigers announced the move Friday, along with three other picks for new manager AJ Hinch's staff. Juan Nieves was promoted to assistant pitching coach, Josh Paul remains on the staff as a quality control coach, and Ramon Santiago returns as a base coach.

Fetter, 34, has been a pitching coach at the University of Michigan for three seasons. Michigan reached the finals of the College World Series in 2019. Nieves spent two seasons as pitching coach at Toledo, Detroit's Triple-A affiliate.

Paul and Santiago are holdovers from the major league staff.