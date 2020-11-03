Atlético Madrid signs Kondogbia to boost its midfield

Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia, left, duels for the ball with Atalanta's Marten de Roon during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday March 10, 2020. The match is being in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (UEFA via AP) AP

Atlético Madrid signed French-born midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on Tuesday.

Kondogbia’s transfer from Valencia was completed after he passed a medical in Spain. Atlético said he signed a contract until 2024.

The 27-year-old Kondogbia joined Valencia in 2017 after two seasons with Inter Milan. He helped Valencia win the Copa del Rey in 2019.

Atlético called him a “box-to-box footballer” with a “strong presence in midfield.”

He will help make up for the departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal at the end of the transfer window.

Atlético is fourth in the Spanish league with two games in hand.