SportsBeat KC: Are wrong teams favored in K-State game, Big 12 men’s hoop race?
Kansas State has won four straight, stands undefeated in the Big 12 and is ranked No. 16 in the polls. So why are the Wildcats an underdog at unranked West Virginia? Beat writer Kellis Robinett breaks down the game on SportsBeat KC with host Blair Kerkhoff.
After a break, Gary Bedore discusses KU athletic director Jeff Long’s plea for patience with football on coach Les Miles radio show. Also, for the first time in a decade the Jayhawks aren’t the preseason pick to win the Big 12 men’s basketball title.
Why Chris Klieman radically changed his special teams philosophy at Kansas State
Jayhawks AD Jeff Long expresses confidence in Les Miles despite 0-5 team
It’s Baylor, not Kansas, as pick of Big 12 basketball coaches in preseason poll
