Minnesota United FC brings tough defense into matchup with Colorado

Colorado Rapids (5-5-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-5-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC takes on Colorado on a defensive hot streak after giving up just nine goals over the past 10 games.

Minnesota United FC is 6-4-5 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota United FC ranks thirteenth in the MLS allowing 28 goals.

The Rapids are 3-5-4 in Western Conference games. Colorado is 0-2-3 when it records a single goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Gregus leads Minnesota United FC with four assists. Robin Lod has four goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Cole Bassett has four goals and two assists for Colorado so far this year. Jonathan Lewis has three goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 4-2-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Colorado: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Brent Kallman, Hassani Dotson (injured).

Colorado: Danny Wilson, Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).