Los Angeles visits Portland on 3-game road skid

LA Galaxy (5-10-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (9-5-5, third in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Portland trying to stop a three-game road skid.

The Timbers are 8-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Portland ranks eighth in the Western Conference drawing 94 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

The Galaxy are 5-10-3 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 1-3-2 when it scores only one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. Portland won the last meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has six goals and four assists for Portland. Jeremy Ebobisse has five goals over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

Cristian Pavon has five goals and three assists for Los Angeles this year. Sebastian Lletget has four goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-2-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.6 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 2-7-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.6 assists, three shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Marvin Loria (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen, Danilo Acosta (injured).