Sergio Santos scores 3 times as Union beat Toronto FC 5-0

Sergio Santos scored three times, and the Philadelphia Union beat Toronto FC 5-0 on Saturday.

Philadelphia (12-3-5) moved into a first-place tie with Toronto (12-3-5) atop Major League Soccer. The Union also improved to 7-0-0 at home this season.

It was Toronto’s first defeat in 10 games.

Santos scored in the 27th, 63rd and 68th minutes. He entered with four goals on the season.

It was the fourth hat trick in Union history. C.J. Sapong was the last Philadelphia player to accomplish the feat, against the New York Red Bulls in May 2017.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aaron Schoenfeld scored his first goal of the season in the 92nd minute, leading Minnesota United to the win.

Michael Boxall hit the right post with a header off a corner kick and Schoenfeld knocked the rebound between the legs of goalie Spencer Richey in the final minute of stoppage time. Schoenfeld entered the game in the 76th minute.

Dayne St. Clair made two saves for the shutout.

Minnesota (7-5-6) is undefeated in its last six games. Cincinnati (4-12-4), last in the East Division, fell to its sixth loss in its last seven games.

D.C. UNITED 2, ATLANTA UNITED 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Gelmin Rivas scored his first MLS goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time, helping D.C. United to the victory.

D.C. (4-10-6) won consecutive matches for the first time this season. Atlanta (5-11-4) dropped to 0-3-2 since a 4-0 win over D.C. United on Oct. 3.

Russell Canouse gave D.C. a 1-0 lead with a header in the 77th minute. Atlanta’s Jon Gallagher tied it in the 89th when he headed in a shot on a cross from Brooks Lennon.

Rivas fired his left-footed shot under the crossbar in the 92nd minute following a pass from midfielder Kevin Paredes.

Atlanta’s Marcelino Moreno nearly scored in the 45th minute with a shot from long range, but goalkeeper Bill Hamid dove to his left and deflected it away.

NEW YORK CITY FC 3, IMPACT 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina, Maximiliano Moralez and Tony Rocha scored in a 20-minute span, and New York City FC stopped a three-game winless streak.

Medina gave New York City (9-8-3) the lead for good in the 68th minute, when he chipped home an empty-netter from the top of the 6-yard box.

Romell Quioto scored in the 89th for Montreal (7-11-2), which has lost three of its last four games.

INTER MIAMI 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Leandro Gonzalez Pirez scored on a header in the 89th minute, lifting Inter Miami to the victory.

Inter Miami CF (6-11-3) rebounded from a 2-1 loss against Montreal last Saturday that broke a three-match unbeaten streak. Orlando City (8-3-8) lost a 12-match unbeaten streak that started after a 3-2 loss to Miami on Aug. 22.

In the 12th minute, Orlando City’s Antonio Carlos kicked a deep ball past midfield to Rookie of the Year candidate Daryl Dike. Dike beat one defender and scored on a left-footed shot from inside the 18-yard box for his fifth goal of the season.

Inter Miami tied the match on an own goal from Orlando’s Robin Jansson in the 45th minute.

RED BULLS 2, FIRE 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian White scored in extra time and the Red Bulls salvaged a tie against the Fire.

White scored off a scrum in front in the 91st minute.

Chicago (5-8-6) appeared to take control of the match when Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in the 72nd minute for a 2-1 lead.

Robert Beric tied it 1-all for the Fire in the 51st with a short tap-in near the right post off a feed from Boris Sekulic.

Kyle Duncan scored in the 39th minute to put the Red Bulls (8-8-4) up 1-0.