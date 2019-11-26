Russian Foreign Minister criticizes doping sanctions call

The Russian foreign minister has cast calls for new anti-doping sanctions on Russian sports as one more Western effort to sideline Russia.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Sergei Lavrov says, “There are those who want to put Russia in a defensive position accused of pretty much everything in every sphere of international life.”

A key panel at the World Anti-Doping Agency recommended on Monday that Russian athletes compete at major events such as the Olympics as neutrals for the next four years, and that Russia be banned from hosting events during that time.

WADA’s executive board will vote on the recommendations on Dec. 9.