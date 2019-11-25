Knight, bench play boosts Campbell past Jacksonville 62-57

Ladarius Knight had 11 points off the bench to carry Campbell to a 62-57 win over Jacksonville on Monday night.

Ja'Cor Nelson had 10 points and six rebounds for Campbell (4-1). Jesus Carralero added five assists.

David Bell had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Dolphins (3-5). Bryce Workman added seven rebounds.

Campbell faces Georgia Southern on Friday. Jacksonville takes on NC A&T on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25