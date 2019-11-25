BG, Nevada meet in U.S. Virgin Islands

Nevada (4-3) vs. Bowling Green (5-1)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada and Bowling Green are set to square off in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Bowling Green earned a 91-84 overtime win over Cincinnati in its most recent game, while Nevada won easily 84-59 against Valparaiso in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Justin Turner has averaged 19 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the charge for the Falcons. Dylan Frye is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists per game. The Wolf Pack have been led by Jalen Harris, who is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Harris has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Falcons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolf Pack. Bowling Green has 45 assists on 91 field goals (49.5 percent) across its past three games while Nevada has assists on 40 of 85 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the country. The Nevada defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25