Buffalo visits Tampa Bay after Girgensons’ 2 goal-game

Buffalo Sabres (11-9-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (11-7-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 5-2 victory against the Panthers.

The Lightning are 6-2-0 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has scored 74 goals and is the league leader averaging 3.7 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with seven.

The Sabres are 5-3-0 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Buffalo has allowed 19 power-play goals, killing 73.6% of opponent opportunities.

Tampa Bay beat Buffalo 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 9. Patrick Maroon scored two goals for the Lightning in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov leads the Lightning with seven goals, adding 13 assists and recording 20 points. Anthony Cirelli has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 15 total assists and has recorded 29 points. Sam Reinhart has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body).

Sabres Injuries: Johan Larsson: out (upper body).