Cleveland and Brooklyn meet for conference battle

Brooklyn Nets (8-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Brooklyn meet.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second chance points and 42.6 bench points last season.

Brooklyn went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second chance points and 47.8 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Kevin Love: day to day (back), John Henson: out (hamstring).

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).