Jaguars’ skid up to 3 straight as Titans run them over 42-20

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 42-20. AP Photo

The Jacksonville Jaguars are frustrated, embarrassed and angry after a third straight loss inside the AFC South.

Playoff hopes too likely disappeared Sunday as the Jaguars gave up 28 points in just over six minutes of the third quarter in being routed 42-20 by the Tennessee Titans.

“We’ve had our opportunities to put ourselves in position to have a chance at the big dance, but we lost them,” Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “We have to put them behind us and move on to be the best we can be.”

The losses had coach Doug Marrone answering more questions about his job security in his third full season on the job. He insists he isn’t worried about that, especially not when he was mad and embarrassed by this latest loss. He also said no when asked about possible changes at quarterback or who coordinates the Jacksonville defense.

“What I am going to put my time in (to) is how we can coach them better and how we can play better,” Marrone said.

The Jaguars (4-7) have only themselves to blame after giving up more than 200 yards rushing for a third straight game, adding the Titans to the Colts and the Texans in this string. It’s the fourth time this season they’ve given up at least 200 yards rushing.

“I don’t think in this profession you can do that and be a good head coach or be a good coach,” Marrone said. “Obviously, I am not doing a good enough job, but at the end of the day it is disappointing. It is very difficult to win in this league if you can’t stop the run.”

The Jaguars had other issues.

They also piled up 11 penalties for 104 yards, including a couple of holds by center Brandon Linder wiping out runs by Leonard Fournette for first downs in the first half. The second was a 34-yarder by Fournette, and the Jaguars punted three plays later.

“I looked at the replay and to me it wasn’t a hold, but ... the refs, that’s their job to do what they do,” said Fournette who finished with 97 yards rushing and a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs late.

A defense that sacked Marcus Mariota nine times when the Jaguars beat the Titans 20-7 in Week 2 got to Ryan Tannehill only once in losing the rematch.

The Jaguars trailed 7-3 at halftime. Nick Foles, who threw 47 times in last week’s loss to the Colts, was 32 of 48 for 272 yards. He also was sacked three times.

Foles said the Jaguars kept fighting and didn’t give up. He sees this as a chance to build character. Asked how the quarterback deals with some people possibly not getting a chance to finish that journey, Foles said that’s the tough part.

“You can’t live of fear of losing your job, fear of what people are going to say,” Foles said. “We’re ultimately in a game in the limelight where we’re going to be criticized. You do really well, you’re going to be praised. You do really bad, you’re going to be ridiculed. That’s part of it.”

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker