Ivanauskas propels Colgate over CSU Northridge 64-56

Rapolas Ivanauskas totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Colgate rallied past Cal State-Northridge 64-56 on Sunday.

Tucker Richardson added 15 points for the Raiders (3-3). Richardson nailed 5 of 6 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Richardson’s teammates shot just 29% overall (17 of 59). The other four Colgate starters hit just 12 of 48 shots (25%).

Terrell Gomez topped the Matadors with 12 points, but he hit just 6 of 17 shots. Michael Ou, Darius Brown II and reserves Elijah Harkless and Lance Coleman II all scored 10. Harkless had a team-high seven rebounds.

The Raiders shot just 34% from the floor, including 12 of 44 from distance (27%). CSU Northridge connected on 44% of its shots but just 13% (3 of 13) from long range.