Detroit takes on Carolina on 5-game losing streak

Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-15-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup with Carolina as losers of five games in a row.

The Red Wings are 2-9-0 in conference games. Detroit scores 2.4 goals per game, the fewest in the NHL. Anthony Mantha leads the team with 12 total goals.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Hurricanes are 9-6-1 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina has scored 80 goals and ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Andrei Svechnikov leads the team with 11.

Carolina beat Detroit 7-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 1. Sebastian Aho scored two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory and Mantha scored two goals for the Red Wings in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Helm leads the Red Wings with a plus-six in 24 games played this season. Andreas Athanasiou has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 26 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists. Aho has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .873 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Mike Green: day to day (upper body), Anthony Mantha: out (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.