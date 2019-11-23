Cubs acquire pitcher Jharel Cotton from Athletics

The Chicago Cubs acquired pitcher Jharel Cotton from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for $100,000.

The 27-year-old right-hander missed the 2018 season because of an elbow injury during spring training that required Tommy John surgery. Cotton is 11-10 with a 4.95 ERA in 29 career games, all starts, for Oakland in 2016-17

Cotton was designated for assignment by Oakland on Wednesday.

He returned to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas in July. He was 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 14 games for the Aviators.

Cotton was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 20th round in 2012. He was acquired by Oakland at the 2016 trade deadline in a five-player deal that sent Rich Hill and Josh Reddick to the Dodgers.