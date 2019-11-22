Utah bounces back, beats Ohio, 80-66

Timmy Allen scored 19 points and Utah beat Ohio 80-66 on Friday night in a Myrtle Beach Invitational consolation game.

Both Gach had 18 points and Rylan Jones finished with 17 points to help the Utes (4-1) bounce back from a loss to Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals. They shot 49%, led by 21 and turned 14 turnovers into 26 points.

Utah missed 11 of its final 12 shots and did not make a field goal in the final 5 minutes — but made up for that by making 27 of 28 free throws, including 13 of 14 down the stretch. Only Riley Battin’s miss with 29 seconds remaining — on the team’s final attempt — kept the Utes from being perfect at the line.

Jason Preston scored 21 points and Ben Vander Plas added 13 for the Bobcats (3-3), who have lost three in a row.

The Utes, who began the tournament shooting 40% from 3-point range, made 47% of their long-range attempts after they hit just 18% against the Chanticleers.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio: It’s been a rough weekend in South Carolina for the young Bobcats, who twice have been beaten soundly by power-conference schools. They should get a fairer gauge of their progress under first-year coach Jeff Boals on Sunday when they face Middle Tennessee.

Utah: This was an encouraging bounce-back performance for the young Utes. They looked more like the team that beat Nevada and Minnesota, and not the one that was run off the floor a night earlier by Coastal Carolina.

UP NEXT

Ohio: Faces Middle Tennessee on Sunday night in the seventh-place game.

Utah: Takes on Tulane on Sunday in the fifth-place game.