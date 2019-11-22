Fleetwood, Rahm chase as Lorenzo-Vera extends lead in Dubai

Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France plays a shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. AP Photo

Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, two of the five contenders for the Race to Dubai title, were the closest pursuers of Mike Lorenzo-Vera as the French golfer took a three-shot lead after the second round of the season-ending World Tour Championship.

Lorenzo-Vera, who is feeling the effects of a lung infection he caught in South Africa last week, bogeyed two of his final four holes but still managed to extend his one-stroke overnight lead with a 3-under 69 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Fleetwood (68) and Rahm (69), who both need to win to stand a chance of finishing the season as European No. 1, were tied for second place on 9 under overall.

Bernd Wiesberger, the current leader of the Race to Dubai standings, was tied for 13th and six shots further back after a 71.