Giannis Antetokounmpo has triple-double in Bucks’ victory

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Carmelo Anthony and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 137-129 on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists to lead the Bucks to their sixth straight victory. Antetokounmpo, who also had a triple-double in the season opener, has 16 career triple-doubles. Milwaukee is 14-2 in those games.

Eric Bledsoe added 30 points and six assists in the Bucks’ highest-scoring game of the season.

After scoring 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting in 24 minutes in his season debut Tuesday night against the Pelicans, Anthony had 10 points in the first half Thursday. The 10-time All-Star finished with 18 points (6-of-15 shooting) and seven rebounds for the Blazers, who were without Hassan Whiteside (hip), Damian Lillard (back), Zach Collins (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (leg).

CJ McCollum scored 37 points for Portland. Skal Labissiere had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

PELICANS 124, SUNS 121

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and JJ Redick scored 26 points, leading New Orleans to its third straight win.

Jrue Holiday had 23 points and nine assists for the Pelicans, and E’Twaun Moore added a season-high 19 points.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 25 points in its third consecutive loss. Devin Booker had 19 for the short-handed Suns, who were without starting center Aron Baynes and starting point guard Ricky Rubio.