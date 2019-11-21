Norfolk State faces Northwestern

Norfolk State (3-2) vs. Northwestern (1-2)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Northwestern look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Tuesday. Northwestern lost 67-56 at home to Radford, while Norfolk State fell 69-57 at Bradley.

SQUAD LEADERS: Pete Nance has put up a double-double (14.7 points and 10 rebounds) to lead the way for the Wildcats. Miller Kopp has complemented Nance and is maintaining an average of 12 points and five rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Devante Carter, who is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

KEY FACILITATOR: Carter has directly created 41 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last three games. Carter has 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Norfolk State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.5 percent of all possessions, the 26th-best rate in the nation. Northwestern has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.5 percent through three games (ranking the Wildcats 311th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25