Buffalo visits Marchand and the Bruins

Buffalo Sabres (10-8-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (13-3-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup against Buffalo. He's fourth in the NHL with 35 points, scoring 13 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Bruins are 3-2-3 in division play. Boston ranks eighth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Sabres are 4-2-0 in division matchups. Buffalo has converted on 20.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 19 goals and has totaled 34 points. David Krejci has recorded 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 13 goals and has recorded 25 points. Sam Reinhart has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: out indefinitely (upper body).