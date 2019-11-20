Murphy leads Belmont over Lipscomb 73-67

Grayson Murphy had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead Belmont to a 73-67 win over Lipscomb in the 145th Battle of the Boulevard on Wednesday night.

Adam Kunkel had 16 points for Belmont (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Nick Muszynski also had 16 points and three blocks. Tyler Scanlon had seven rebounds for the road team.

Belmont has won 14 of the last 16 meetings between the two teams.

Lipscomb held a 33-32 lead at the break, but Belmont opened the second half on a 16-2 run to take control, winning that period 41-34.

Andrew Fleming had 18 points for the Bisons (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. KJ Johnson added 16 points. Ahsan Asadullah had 9 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

Belmont plays Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Lipscomb matches up against Navy on the road on Friday.

