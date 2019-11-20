Brunk, defense help send Hoosiers past Princeton 79-54

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (4) dunks against Princeton's Jerome Desrosiers (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. AP Photo

Joey Brunk scored a season-high 16 points and Devonte Green added 16 on Wednesday to lead the Indiana Hoosiers past Princeton 79-54.

The Hoosiers (5-0) are off to their best start since 2013-14.

Jaelin Llewellyn scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half to lead Princeton (0-4). Ryan Langborg had 13 for the Tigers, who have lost eight straight dating to last season.

Princeton hung around the entire first half — before Brunk and the Hoosiers’ defense turned the game.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Brunk, who faced the Tigers the last time they played in Indiana while he was with Butler, easily had his best performance since joining the Hoosiers this offseason. He grabbed eight rebounds, also a season best, had two steals, one block and played a key role in the decisive scoring spurt.

Princeton’s other problem: It couldn’t adjust to Indiana’s second-half defensive changes. And it showed.

After the Tigers took a 25-24 lead late in the first half and tied the score at 31, the Hoosiers closed the half by scoring the final four points to make it 35-31.

Princeton cut the deficit to two on the first basket of the second half, but the Hoosiers scored the next four and Brunk scored six points during a 14-4 run that gave Indiana a 53-37 advantage with 12:07 left.

The Tigers couldn’t get closer than 14 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Princeton: The Tigers certainly didn’t look like a winless team. They defended hard and stayed close for a while. They just didn’t have the size depth to make it close at the end.

Indiana: The Hoosiers changed this game with their aggressiveness on offense and defense in the second half. They made it much tougher for Princeton to run its offense and managed to find open lanes to the basket in the second half.

STAT SHEET

Princeton: Tosan Evbuomwan scored 10 points. ... The Tigers committed 15 turnovers and were just 6 of 27 on 3-pointers including 2 of 13 in the second half. ... Princeton was outscored 50-22 in the paint.

Indiana: Justin Smith had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11. ... The Hoosiers have won their five games by margins of 30, 33, 11, 38 and now 25 points. ... Al Durham has a career high six assists. ... The Hoosiers were 3 of 10 on 3s.

UP NEXT

Princeton faces its second straight power-conference foe Tuesday when Arizona State comes to town.

Indiana welcomes Louisiana Tech to Assembly Hall on Monday in the third game of the Indiana Challenge.