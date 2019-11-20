Capela leads Houston against Denver after a 22-20 performance

Houston Rockets (11-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-3, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

Houston faces the Denver Nuggets after Clint Capela's 22-point, 20-rebound performance in the Rockets' 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers.

Denver went 54-28 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets gave up 106.7 points per game while committing 20 fouls last season.

Houston went 53-29 overall and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Rockets averaged 113.9 points per game last season, 42.1 in the paint, 18 off of turnovers and 12 on fast breaks.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).