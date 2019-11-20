Atlanta takes on Milwaukee on 3-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Atlanta will try to end its three-game slide when the Hawks play Milwaukee.

Atlanta finished 29-53 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks averaged 113.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.4 last season.

Milwaukee went 60-22 overall and 27-14 on the road a season ago. The Bucks averaged 7.5 steals, 5.9 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: day to day (achilles), Jabari Parker: day to day (shoulder), Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder).

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh).