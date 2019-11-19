George’s 3 helps Clippers edge Thunder 90-88

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Paul George hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, lifting the Los Angeles Clippers over the Oklahoma City Thunder 90-88 on Monday night to improve to 8-1 at home.

The Thunder had just tied the game at 86-all on a 3-pointer by former Clipper Danilo Gallinari before Chris Paul made two free throws after being fouled by George for an 88-86 lead.

George’s 3 put the Clippers ahead 89-88.

The Clippers were then called for a foul that was overturned on a challenge by coach Doc Rivers. The Thunder retained possession and Terrance Ferguson inbounded to Gallinari, whose 3-pointer missed.

George made a free throw with 0.3 seconds left to close out the game against the team that traded him to Los Angeles last summer.

The Thunder fell to 0-5 on the road.

Montrezl Harrell had 28 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lead the Clippers. George finished with 18 points after scoring 30-plus points in his first two games of the season.

Paul scored 22 points, making 10 of 11 free throws, against his former team. Gallinari added 14 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another former Clipper, had 11 points despite five fouls.

The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard for the third straight game because of a bruised left knee.

Neither team led by more than six points in the game.

Harrell scored on back-to-back dunks, with George’s alley-oop pass setting up the first one, and he scored another basket before George followed with a 3-pointer to put the Clippers ahead 75-70.

The Thunder led 79-78 on a basket by Dennis Schroder before Harrell dominated the final 2:44.

Harrell scored eight straight points to give Los Angeles an 86-83 lead.

The Thunder led 59-54 on Paul’s 3-pointer in the third. The Clippers revived themselves with a 12-5 run, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Patrick Patterson and JaMychal Green, to head into the fourth leading 66-64. George was limited to a single 3-pointer in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander were honored with a video tribute from the Clippers during a timeout in the first quarter. ... Hamidou Diallo (left knee sprain) sat out his second straight game.

Clippers: Landry Shamet (high ankle sprain) missed his fourth game in a row. ... Assistant Sam Cassell turned 50.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Lakers on Tuesday in the second game of a local back-to-back at Staples Center. The teams play again in OKC on Nov. 22.

Clippers: Host Boston on Wednesday in the third of five straight home games.