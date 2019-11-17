AP source: NFL to hear Garrett’s appeal early this week

A person familiar with the meeting says suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett will have his appeal heard by the NFL early this week.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league on Friday, hours after he swung a helmet and hit Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head. Per the collective bargaining agreement, Garrett’s appeal must take place before Cleveland’s next game. The league is still finalizing when the hearing will take place, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The league banned Garrett for the final six regular-season games — and the playoffs, if Cleveland qualifies — for his violent outburst in Cleveland’s 21-7 victory.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and stuck him with it, triggering a melee that also led to the suspensions of Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (three games) and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (one game).